50-year-old man shot in the head on Cleveland's West Side

Cleveland Police responded to the city's west side Friday after a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head.

According to police, officers responded to the 3000 block of West 47th Street to investigate the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was hospitalized, but his condition is unknown.

