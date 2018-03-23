4 students face felony charges after bomb threats planted at Richland County school

A Madison High School student was arrested and charged with a felony on Friday after she allegedly planted a bomb threat note in a school restroom.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the note was found Tuesday in a bathroom, which read "School will blow up at 2:00 p.m."

School officials and sheriffs evacuated students, but no explosive device was found after the school was swept by local authorities.

The student will be charged with inducing a panic, a second-degree felony.

Then, on Thursday, a second bomb threat note was found, and three students were charged with felonies and taken to the Richland County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with that incident.

Two of the students were charged with inducing a panic, and the third was charged with obstructing justice after providing false information to deputies.

The sheriff's office issued the following statement Friday:

These two incidents of bomb threats were taken very seriously by Madison Schools and the Sheriff's Office. With the recent tragedies across the nation involving school violence, the Sheriff's Office has consulted with the Richland County Prosecutor's Office to charge these students with the most serious offenses in hopes of deterring future threats. We encourage students that if they see or hear of any threats towards other students or the school to report the information so that it can be investigated immediately.

