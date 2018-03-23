Yale quiz shows getting older doesn't equate to growing wiser; find out and take the survey

Yale researchers have reached a conclusion that may (or may not) surprise you: getting older doesn't necessarily lead to growing wiser.

Scores of participants took the same survey, which concluded that older folks performed no better than younger people.

Results found it's sullen introverts who are typically more astute at understanding behavior

Think this survey is all balderdash?

Take the wisdom quiz for yourself and give the results an honest look.

Click here and take the Yale wisdom quiz.

