Northeast Ohio students hope March for Our Lives drives change

More than half a million people are expected to march in Washington D.C. Saturday as students across the country take a stand following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

"The fact so many people are standing up and taking a stand and making their voices heard, I think it's amazing," said March for Our Lives Cleveland student co-organizer Grace Kelley.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students said they want lawmakers to ban on assault-style rifles, restrict ammunition sales and make background checks more strict.

"We're coming together to kind of say, enough is enough," said Lakewood High School student Isabella Bryson.

Bryson landed in D.C. Friday morning. She said there's a special type of spirit in the air.

"I definitely felt an energy, almost like the calm before the storm, like, everything is normal now, but just wait until tomorrow because we're coming, we're marching," she said.

A Lakewood High School student is already in Washington D.C. ahead of Saturday's #MarchForOurLives



About 50 of her fellow students are making the trip overnight. pic.twitter.com/izRFKvYkOi — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) March 24, 2018

Bryson is one of about 50 students from Lakewood High School making the trip to Washington.

Back home in northeast Ohio, there's support, too. St. Joseph Academy junior Grace Kelley helped organize March for Our Lives Cleveland.

"On one hand, it's kind of sad, because it really shouldn't be a 17-year-old's issue to fix the world," she said.

However, Kelley said she's proud to see students coming together to inspire change. She hopes lawmakers listen.

"I'm hoping they'll take a realistic look at the gun control laws that we already have in place and be able to see where they're not working," she said.

Buses are leaving Lakewood at midnight to take more students to the nation's capitol.

Nationwide, the march begins at noon Saturday. Cleveland 19 News will be streaming March for Our Lives Cleveland on our Cleveland 19 News app.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.