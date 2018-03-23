Aniya Day-Garrett's father launches #STANDUPDADS Foundation

Mickhal Garrett, Aniya Day-Garrett's father, launched an organization on Friday that, he hopes, will prevent future tragedies from occurring.

Garrett announced the formation of the #STANDUPDADS Foundation on Instagram in the following post:

"We have officially started a organization for #JUSTICE4ANIYA & the #STANDUPDADS foundation. Everyone who would like to help support a positive cause... Please donate all proceeds to the information provided #THANKYOU"

The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital. She suffered a stroke from blunt force trauma and also showed signs of malnourishment, according to officials.

There were 14 documented incidents before Aniya died. The Medical Examiner's Office said she suffered trauma to the head and weighed only 29 pounds.

Her mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have been charged in her death with aggravated murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Children and Family Services confirmed they received three calls about the little girl and at some point opened a six-week investigation but they say there was not enough evidence to warrant the 4-year-old's removal from the home.

