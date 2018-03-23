Cause of fatal two-vehicle accident in Lorain County is under investigation

A fatal accident in Lorain County is under investigation.

The State Highway Patrol says two vehicles crashed on US 20 at SR 58 in Pittsfield Township around 5 a.m. Friday, March 23rd.

Troopers say a Chevy Blazer was traveling eastbound on US 20 and a Ford 350 pulling an empty trailer in the back was westbound on US 20.

The Ford truck attempted to turn south onto SR 58 and was struck by the Blazer.

The driver of that Blazer, 50 year old Tina Combs of Wakeman, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured and was flown by Metro Life Flight to MetroHealth Center in Cleveland.

Troopers say the driver of the truck, 21 year old Cole Lewis of Oberlin was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Alcohol and drug use is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

