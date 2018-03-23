Aliza Sherman's killer on the loose five years after her murder; $100,000 reward offered

Saturday marks five years since Aliza Sherman was brutally murdered in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland 19 checked with police and they say the case is still open, but they have no updates.

Her best friend is doing whatever she can to keep the leads from running cold.

Every year, on the anniversary of Aliza Sherman's death, Jan Lash makes sure no one forgets, with a vigil in her memory.

She never thought she'd still be doing it.

“It's absolutely mind blowing to me that it's been five years since Aliza was murdered and stabbed to death 11 times in broad daylight,” Lash said.

The 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse was heading to a meeting with her divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, when she was killed.

Surveillance video shows a hooded suspect running away from the area of E. 12th Street and St. Clair.

Years later, Lash tries to hold on to the good times.

“It's been very hard. We were best friends and sisters. And we talked every day,” Lash said.

“It's been a life changing event for me, and it's sad and lonely and extremely frustrating,” she said.

Sherman has missed two of her sons graduate and her daughter have a baby.

“She was a wonderful human being. Her family misses her, her friends miss her, and she deserves justice,” Lash said.

Investigators found Moore, Sherman's attorney, sent text messages to her moments before and after her death.

Moore said he was in his office at the time of her murder, but he was later charged with lying to police.

But there are still no suspects in Sherman’s death.

“Somebody absolutely knows something. And it's been a long time. And it's time to do the right thing,” Lash said.

Lash will be holding a vigil for Aliza Sherman Saturday at the time and place she was murdered.

It will be at 5:15 p.m.at 75 Erie View Plaza in downtown Cleveland.

Crimestoppers is offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in her case.

