Sister of Cleveland Heights woman found dead in trash can reeling over tragic loss

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in a trash can in an abandoned home on Cleveland’s East Side as Miriam Johnson, 31 -- a Cleveland Heights mother of four who has been missing since Feb. 25.

Although no cause of death was released, the Medical Examiner has ruled it suspicious.

“You don’t really know how to feel or what to do, but you're angry and your mad and you're sad all at one time,” said Angela DeGenaro, the sister of Johnson.

Three years ago, Miriam, aware she had a sister she had never met, found Angela on Facebook.

Since then, they spoke every day, spent holidays together and planned a long life together.

All that promise, built so quickly -- a connection that only sisters can make -- was brutally taken away.

“I feel like it's not fair, it’s not fair, not only to me, but to her kids and her mother and her sisters and brothers,” DeGenaro said.

For weeks Angela had helped put up fliers asking for anyone with any information to contact her.

Now it's just too much to think about what she'll miss.

“Just her smile, her calling me saying, 'Hey sister, I love you.' Just everything, everything about her I am going to miss,” DeGenaro said. “I don’t even know what to do right now.”

