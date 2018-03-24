Northeast Ohio students take part in March for Our Lives rallies

Students take part in March for our Lives rally. (Source: WOIO)

Students take to Public Square in downtown Cleveland for the March for our Lives rally. (Source: WOIO)

More than half a million people are expected to march in Washington D.C. Saturday as students across the country take a stand following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

There will be marches across the country, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students said they want lawmakers to ban on assault-style rifles, restrict ammunition sales and make background checks more strict.

There will be marches in Cleveland, Canton and Avon.

Thousands in Cleveland are joining in on the “March For Our Lives.”This sea of people have nearly taken over public square to speak up for stricter Gun Laws. #NeverAgain @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/K4NenX87UT — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) March 24, 2018

Bold words coming from one young protester here in Cleveland. #Neveragain @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Q2yp7f0e2g — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) March 24, 2018

The NRA posted a response on Facebook to the rallies across the country.

