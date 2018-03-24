North Ridgeville Police looking for missing teen

Police in North Ridgeville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Emily N. Pinchak, 15, has been missing since March 16.

Police say she is possibly in Cleveland, in the area of East 116th Street.

Anyone with information should contact North Ridgeville Police at (440) 327-2191.

