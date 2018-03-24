Dozens remember kids who were overlooked in Children & Family Services system

The sidewalk in front of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center displayed messages of justice for kids who were abused. (Source WOIO)

Dozens of people remembered kids who have been overlooked in the Children and Family Services system on Saturday.

Organizers of the event said they stand in solidarity with children who are neglected.

"This is a nationwide problem, but here in Cleveland we wanted to speak up for our children," Denise Serena said.

The organizers said the children they wrote messages for should be playing outside and not being remembered forever buried in caskets while the people responsible for their deaths live in jail cells.

"We are trying to bring attention to the fact CPS has been failing our kids for years," Chelsey Mooingham said.

Most of the people participating were from the Cleveland area, but some people made the trip from Fort Wayne. Ind.

