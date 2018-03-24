Vigil held for Aliza Sherman, police still looking for her killer 5 years later

A vigil was held on Saturday for Aliza Sherman.

Aliza Sherman's killer on the loose five years after her murder; $100,000 reward offered

Today marks five years since Sherman was brutally murdered in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

Dozens gathered near East 12th Street & St. Clair Avenue to release five red balloons in her memory.

"My mom doesn't have a voice of her own right now so it's our job to stand here and be her voice and make sure that what happened to her is not forgotten and aslo that it doesn't happen to someone else," said Jennifer Rivchun, Aliza's daughter.

The 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse was on her way to meet with her divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, when she was killed in 2013.

Surveillance cameras show a hooded suspect running away from the area of East 12th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Investigators found Aliza's attorney, Gregory Moore, sent text messages to her moments before and after her death.

Moore told detectives he was in his office at the time of her murder but they later charged him with lying to the police.

No suspects have been arrested for her murder.

Since then her friends and family have been holding these vigils, hoping someone comes forward with information.

"This is hard from the very fast time it happened, I had to come. The way she was viciously killed it was just terrible and I got to meet the family and I just vowed to come every single year no matter what and I just hope they find the killer who did this to her," said Laura Cowan, community activist.

Maria Zoul says she hasn't taken her "Aliza Sherman" button off and she rides around with a sign in her car. She believes police will find Aliza's killer.

"I have strong faith that we will get justice but I will fight for Aliza, this is what she want and she deserves to have justice," said Zoul.

Her family has been in contact with police and say they don't believe this is a cold case, they are still actively investigating.

"You know I will remain hopeful until the day I die cause I will not give up hope. My mom deserves it, I know she would do it for me, you know she deserves for us to remain committed to get some semblance of the justice she deserves," said Rivchun.

Police said the case is still open, but they have no updates.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in her case. 215-252-7463.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.