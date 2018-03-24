Marion Local defeats Cornerstone Christian Academy 52-51 in double overtime

Cornerstone Christian Academy was looking for their second state championship in the last three years, but the Patriots came up short in their bid. (Source AP Images)

They lost to Marion Local 52-51 in double overtime in the Division IV title game on Saturday.



Senior Michael Bothwell lead CCA with 23 points. Marion got a free throw with :02 left in the second overtime to put them ahead by a point. A half-court heave at the buzzer was off the mark for the Patriots.

