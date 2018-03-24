Missing Akron man found dead in wooded area of Pike Township

A missing Akron man has been found dead in a wooded area of Pike Township. (Source WOIO)

A missing Akron man has been found dead in a wooded area of Pike Township.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday deputies responded to the area of Dueber Avenue Southwest and Battlesburg Street Southwest.

Investigators said the man has been identified as 24-year-old Victor Prieto-Gomez. A GoFundMe page was set up.

He had been entered as a missing person with the Akron Police Department since March 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 330-430-3889.

