27,000+ impaired drivers stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2017

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers removed more than 27,000 impaired drivers from the roadways in 2017.

Investigators said anyone can help make the roadways safer by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired drivers.

"Well done troops, thanks for continuing to keep our roads safe," James Chapman wrote on the post.

The Facebook post from OSHP received more than 230 likes and 58 shares.

"Keep up the good work troopers," Carmen Pollard Hall wrote on the Facebook post.

