Medical Examiner releases name of Cleveland man killed in carjacking

A 68-year-old man was killed after being run over during a carjacking.

Cleveland police say this happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 3829 East 52nd Street.

When officers arrived, the Nathaniel Primous Jr. was found in the street.

He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors know the victim as Mr. Nate.

Witnesses tell Cleveland police they saw the victim and two suspects running from the victim's house.

The victim jumped into his silver Ford Escape and crashed into a parked car trying to leave.

After hitting the parked vehicle, the victim exited his truck and was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

At this point, one of the suspects got into the victim's Ford Escape and both vehicles drove off.

Officers found the abandoned Ford Escape around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near the Garfield Heights border.

There are no arrests.

