Missing North Ridgeville teen could be in Cleveland

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Emily Pinchak has been missing from her home in North Ridgeville since March 16.

North Ridgeville police say Emily could be in the area of East 116th Street in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call North Ridgeville police at 440-327-2191.

