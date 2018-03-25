More than 100 dogs need to be adopted from Cleveland's City Dogs - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 100 dogs need to be adopted from Cleveland's City Dogs kennel

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
One of the dogs up for adoption. (Source: City Dogs) One of the dogs up for adoption. (Source: City Dogs)
Another dog waiting for his forever home. (Source: City Dogs) Another dog waiting for his forever home. (Source: City Dogs)
Who can resist this face? (Source: City Dogs) Who can resist this face? (Source: City Dogs)
Adoption fee is $61. (Source: City Dogs) Adoption fee is $61. (Source: City Dogs)
Ready to play! (Source: City Dogs) Ready to play! (Source: City Dogs)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

City Dogs needs home for more than 100 dogs, because the Cleveland Animal Care and Control kennel is full.

The adoption fee is $61 and includes the license, microchip, basic vaccinations and spay/neuter.

E-mail citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us to set up a meet.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly