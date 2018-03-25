More than 100 dogs need to be adopted from Cleveland's City Dogs kennel

Who can resist this face? (Source: City Dogs)

Another dog waiting for his forever home. (Source: City Dogs)

One of the dogs up for adoption. (Source: City Dogs)

City Dogs needs home for more than 100 dogs, because the Cleveland Animal Care and Control kennel is full.

The adoption fee is $61 and includes the license, microchip, basic vaccinations and spay/neuter.

E-mail citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us to set up a meet.

