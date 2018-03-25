North Ridgeville man dead after crash in Lorain County

A 81-year-old North Ridgeville man is dead after a crash in Columbia Township on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

A 81-year-old North Ridgeville man is dead after a crash in Columbia Township on Saturday.

The Ohio State Patrol said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 24 on State Route 252 at Sprague Road.

A Ford SUV was northbound on State Route 252 and was stopped for a traffic light at Sprague Road.

A pick-up truck was heading eastbound on Sprague Road.

Investigators said the driver of the pick-up truck is suspected of suffering a heart attack as he turned south onto State Route 252 at a slow speed while making a wide turn and mildly striking the SUV.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver of the truck was identified as Ray Sotos.

Sotos was unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel with his foot on the accelerator, according to the news release.

Investigators said bystanders broke the driver's side window and turned off the truck and removed him from the vehicle.

The bystanders began CPR on Sotos until EMS arrived, according to the news release.

Sotos was transported to Southwest General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to OSP.

The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspect to be involved in the crash.

Investigators said seat belts were used by everyone.

The crash is still under investigation.

