Gamers unite to raise money for suicide prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that suicide rates spike in the spring.



In light of that statistic, one local gamer and recent Cleveland State Graduate, Jasmine Simms, decided she wanted to combine her love for gaming with her desire to help anyone who may be thinking of harming themselves.



"There is so many people out in the world who might be suicidal, and they feel alone, and it's just like, 'well, you're not alone.' There are millions of people in the world who have also been through that and have experienced something like that, and they are here, and you can talk to them in real time," said Simms.



For 12 hours on Saturday, March 31, Jasmine and her fellow gamers will host a fundraiser on YouTube and Tiltify.com.



They will play games and talk about suicide prevention while accepting donations for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



"The team that I put together are people who I know care - they might not have been affected by suicide but they support the cause," added Simms.



What Jasmine and her friends are doing is called a charity stream - it's popular among you tubers - you can raise money for a cause you care about while doing something you love.



"I really want to encourage other gamers to also try stuff like this - you are already playing games - you are already doing it, so you might as well raise money for a good cause," said Simms.



The goal for Jasmine's fundraiser is to raise $5,000.



"At the end of the day, all I want to do is raise awareness," said Simms.



The Stop Suicide this Spring Marathon live stream runs from 8am until 8pm on Saturday, March 21st. Click here if you'd like to participate or donate: http://tiltify.com/@itsjazzyo/stopsuicidethisspring



The suicide prevention hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.

