WWE Raw invades Cleveland on Monday, tickets still available

With Wrestlemania right around the corner, WWE Raw is making a stop in Northeast Ohio as Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena hosts the show on Monday.

Anyone interested in watching John Cena find a path to the Superbowl of wrestling is in luck, tickets are still available.

Cena will have a match against Kane.

The calm before the storm... @RondaRousey was all about earning YOUR respect last night when she signed her #RAW contract at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/IyyqDU4M60 — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018

Ronda Rousey will also be featured on the show, the former UFC champion made her WWE debut in January of this year.

Rousey like the rest of the Raw roster is getting ready for Wrestlemania.

Here is a list of other wrestlers scheduled to perform on March 26:

Roman Reigns

John Cena

Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins

Kane

The Miz

Braun Strowman

Sheamus

Cesaro

Alexa Bliss

Kurt Angle

Cleveland native the Miz returns home as he prepares for his Intercontinental Championship match against Rollins and Finn Balor.

Fans are wondering who Braun Strowman will pick for his Tag Team Championship match at Wrestlemania, when the "Monster Among Men" and a teammate of his choosing take on Sheamus and Cesaro.

The mystery partner could be announced in Cleveland tomorrow.

The show should run from 7:30 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

