Surveillance video released of gang-related shooting that injured two kids

Police have released neighborhood surveillance video of the suspects in a gang-related shooting that injured two kids.

The shooting happened on March 12 at East 37th Street and Capers Avenue.

The video shows a red 2016 Dodge Durango with chrome colored mirrors and rims traveling eastbound on Capers Avenue and then making a left turn onto East 37th Street.

As the vehicle makes the turn, you can see a man hanging out the front right passenger window, leaning over the roof of the car and shooting across the street.

A five-year-old girl walking with her mom was shot in the leg.

A 15-year-old boy standing on the street was shot in the chest.

And, the windows of another vehicle were shot out.

You can also see an older man with a walker get knocked off his feet by the speeding SUV.

Both kids survived their injuries.

Two teenaged suspects were taken into custody several days later.

According to the Cleveland police report, the shooting was in retaliation for the murder of Javelle Swift, a member of the Quincy Boy Gang, who was killed in March 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.