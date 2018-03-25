LeBron James scores 37 points as Cavaliers defeat Brooklyn 121-114

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won five games in a row. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 37 points in a 121-114 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

James was 14-19 from the field and 8-10 from the free throw line.

The three-time NBA Champion also brought in 10 rebounds with eight assists.

The Cavs shot 50 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc and 80.8 percent from the foul line.

Cleveland dominated the glass, the Cavs had 11 more rebounds than Brooklyn in the game.

The Cavs are currently the three seed in the Eastern Conference, more than likely this will be the seed for Cleveland in the playoffs.

Cleveland's next game is in Miami against the Heat on March 27.

