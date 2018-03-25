Cleveland Police correct earlier report, RTA bus hit with a rock

The Cleveland Police Department corrected an earlier report, police now say an RTA bus was hit with a rock. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department corrected an earlier report, police now say an RTA bus was hit with a rock.

Earlier in the day police said a RTA bus was shot at male suspects in a gray Pontiac Grand Am.

Investigators said no one was injured on the bus.

The incident happened on East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.