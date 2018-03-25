Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley will start year on disabled list

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley will start the year on the disabled list.

Relax. It’s a long year. We all knew Brantley would probably miss part of it because of some bump, bruise, scratch or dent.

Not dent, that would be weird, but the other stuff? Always possible with Dr. Smooth. They’re going to take their time with him and make sure he’s 100 percent before he gets his 2018 season started.



I’m not concerned, and I don’t think the offense is in a pickle if he’s not there.

A lot of people were concerned about this offense even with Brantley.

I’m not, because I think the guys they have are good enough to win with, and I think they’ll add a bat in July or August by a trade. I’m sure not going to freak out now because one guy is starting the year on the DL. Neither should you!

