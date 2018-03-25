CBS News posts transcript of Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' intervi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CBS News posts transcript of Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CBS News has posted the transcript of the Stormy Daniels interview from her "60 Minutes" appearance.

During the interview she was asked what would she say to President Donald Trump if he was watching this interview.

"He knows I'm telling the truth," She answered.

Daniels told "60 Minutes" reporter Anderson Cooper she has no reason to lie.

During the interview Daniels tells Cooper how she met Trump and she went into details of their relationship.

For the full transcript of the interview, click this link

