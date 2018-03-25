CBS News posts transcript of Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview

CBS News has posted the transcript of the Stormy Daniels interview from her "60 Minutes" appearance. (Source Youtube)

During the interview she was asked what would she say to President Donald Trump if he was watching this interview.

"He knows I'm telling the truth," She answered.

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” --Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Daniels told "60 Minutes" reporter Anderson Cooper she has no reason to lie.

During the interview Daniels tells Cooper how she met Trump and she went into details of their relationship.

For the full transcript of the interview, click this link.

When Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, Daniels says she started getting calls again with offers to tell her story. And she got one offer not to tell her story. Mr. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen agreed to pay $130K in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. pic.twitter.com/HB98pik8bj — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

