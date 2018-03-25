Missing Strongsville sisters found

Both teens were found late Sunday night. (Source: Strongsville Police)

Strongsville Police say the two missing sisters were found around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Alicia Congeni, 16, and Natalie Congeni, 14, were reporting missing on Saturday, March 24.

They were last seen on Main Street in North Ridgeville.

If you have any information about the Congeni sisters, contact Strongsville Police at (440) 238-7373.

