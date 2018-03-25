Missing Akron man found dead days after disappearance

Missing for days, Victor Prieto-Gomez's family went out looking for him themselves.

They found him, but he had died in a wooded area. Now they want to know how he got there.

"He was such a happy person. He always tried to help everyone he could," said sister Diana Prieto.

Prieto loved her brother; the two lived together. He left their place in the evening of March 8.

"I immediately knew there was something wrong. He told me he would be right back, and he never showed up," Prieto said.

The next day, the Stark County Sheriff's Office found the car he was driving, but no sign of Victor.

"His car was crashed on the driver's side," Prieto said.

Prieto and her family say they were frustrated they weren't getting answers from police and the sheriff's department, so they went searching. His mother, Ana Gomez, found her son's body Saturday morning in the woods near where the car was found.

"It's like 100 feet or less from where he was found," Prieto said.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office sent a statement saying in part, "We have remained dedicated to doing everything we can from the first call we received related to this incident."

For now, the family has more questions than answers.

"Where did he crash? What happened?" Prieto asked.

The Stark County Coroner will perform an autopsy Monday. There were no obvious signs of how he died.

