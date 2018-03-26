Lorain Community College's dental clinic saving patients hundreds each year

The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Lorain County Community College is helping patients get the proper care even without insurance and at a fraction of the cost.

The program also gives students real-life experience before graduation.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic opened in 1996, and since then, the clinic has provided services to more than 10,000 people.

Adult patients can get a cleaning for $25, which covers several other services as well. Pediatric patient cleanings cost $20. Dental sealants and whitening are offered at an additional cost.

“We provide services to many different patients and over the years we've determined that cost incurred was about $3,000 as opposed to $3 million in a dental office,” said Susan Leiken, professor and director of the dental hygiene program at LCCC. “We have patients who vacation in Florida for most of the year and come back here for our services.”

The Lorain County Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, which is located at 1005 North Abbe Road in Elyria, is open:

Tuesday - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Hours change for summer and fall semesters.

If you are interested in making an appointment, call 440-366-4948 or click here for more information.

