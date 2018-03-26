Northeast Ohio weather: A washout tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
We will remain dry most of the night. It remains windy but temperatures will not drop much. There is quite a bit of rain on the way tomorrow in advance of the next cold front. The rain will begin by the morning drive tomorrow. This will be a wind driven rain with wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Many areas are looking at well over 1 inch of rain tomorrow and Tuesday night. It will pretty much be a washout tomorrow. The cold front will drop through Wednesday morning. It will be more of a light rain and drizzle situation on Wednesday.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.