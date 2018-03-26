Northeast Ohio weather: A washout tomorrow - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: A washout tomorrow

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
Shaker Lakes (Source: WOIO) Shaker Lakes (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will remain dry most of the night.  It remains windy but temperatures will not drop much.  There is quite a bit of rain on the way tomorrow in advance of the next cold front.  The rain will begin by the morning drive tomorrow.  This will be a wind driven rain with wind gusts over 30 mph at times.  Many areas are looking at well over 1 inch of rain tomorrow and Tuesday night.  It will pretty much be a washout tomorrow.  The cold front will drop through Wednesday morning.  It will be more of a light rain and drizzle situation on Wednesday.  

