Northeast Ohio weather: A washout tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will remain dry most of the night. It remains windy but temperatures will not drop much. There is quite a bit of rain on the way tomorrow in advance of the next cold front. The rain will begin by the morning drive tomorrow. This will be a wind driven rain with wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Many areas are looking at well over 1 inch of rain tomorrow and Tuesday night. It will pretty much be a washout tomorrow. The cold front will drop through Wednesday morning. It will be more of a light rain and drizzle situation on Wednesday.

