Watch Stormy Daniels' interview on '60 Minutes' in its entirety

The highly-anticipated interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose legal names is Stephanie Clifford, aired on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

Daniels detailed her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, described how she was threatened to keep silent, and discussed the ongoing legal battle involving a "hush" payment from Trump's lawyer.

During the interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels said she had one consensual, unprotected sexual encounter with the then-future president.

"This is not a 'Me too.' I was not a victim," says Daniels.

His wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple's son Barron just months before the alleged affair, according to Daniels.

Daniels said the two met and communicated several times immediately following the encounter, but they only had a sexual encounter that one time.

According to Daniels, she was approached while with her infant daughter in Las Vegas by an unidentified man who threatened her about keeping quiet.

She says the man told her, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." The man then looked her daughter and said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."

Daniels said she had no reason to lie and was fine saying nothing at all. "But I'm not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, 'Oh, you're an opportunist. You're taking advantage of this.' Yes, I'm getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they've been making, doing the same thing that they've always done?"

What makes the dispute between Stormy Daniels and President Trump more than a tabloid scandal is that her silence was purchased 11 days before the election, which may run afoul of campaign finance laws, #60Minutes reports — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Daniels received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election. President Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, said he paid Daniels with money out of his own pocket so that her story never surfaces. Cohen, on behalf of the president, adamantly denies the alleged sexual encounter.

Trevor Potter, the former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, says the $130,000 payment could be considered an illegal campaign contribution.

"The payment of the money just creates an enormous legal mess for, I think, Trump, for Cohen and anyone else who was involved in this in the campaign," Potter said.

Daniels said, He knows I'm telling the truth," when asked if there is anything she would like President Trump to know.

