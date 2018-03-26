Former Cleveland Indians slugger Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure, DUI

Former Cleveland Indians baseball player Albert Belle was arrested in Arizona over the weekend for several charges, include indecent exposure and driving under the influence.

According to police records filed in Maricopa County, Belle was booked on Sunday, March 25.

Belle has been charged with:

2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo

1 count of DUI w/BAC of .08 or more

Belle, now 51, played 8 seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He hit 242 home runs while playing with the Tribe.

Maricopa County is seated in the south-central region of Arizona

