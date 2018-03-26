Judge sentences Christopher Whitaker to death in the murder of Alianna DeFreeze

The judge sentenced Christopher Whitaker to death in the murder of Alianna DeFreeze.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Whitaker after he was convicted on all 10 counts he faced, including the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

She previously said she would adhere to the jury's recommendation.

The convicted murderer admitted to the crimes involving DeFreeze.

Prosecutors and investigators say Whitaker, who was under the influence of drugs at the time, lured DeFreeze into an abandoned home on Jan. 26, 2017. Her body was found days later by Cleveland police as they canvassed for the missing girl.

Alianna's family members addressed Whitaker for the first time. They told the court they don't believe Whitaker is remorseful.

"Death is too good for him and I won't believe he has any remorse until he suffers like my daughter suffered," said Alianna's mother, Donnesha Cooper.

"You lucky I'm not the same person I was 25 years ago because there's not enough police in here to stop me and you need to know that. When you get where you're going, you're going to get what you got coming, before you get to the gas, lethal injection chamber. My baby didn't have a chance," said Alianna's father, Damon DeFreeze.

"Alianna can't be here with us today but her voice will ring forever. We will never ever let anyone forget her," said stepmother, WyTonya DeFreeze.

Alianna's family is focusing on the "Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make A Change" foundation and raising awareness.

