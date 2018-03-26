Building which houses WTAM, WMMS and WMJI catches fire in Indepe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Building which houses WTAM, WMMS and WMJI catches fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Independence on Oak Tree Boulevard. 

A four-story building that houses several radio stations, including WTAM, WMMS and WMJI caught fire around 8 a.m. Monday. 

Employees were evacuated safely. 

On-air talent and engineers were allowed back inside the studio around 8:50 a.m; however, sales and support staff were still evacuated.


The cause remains under investigation.

