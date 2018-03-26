Building which houses WTAM, WMMS and WMJI catches fire in Independence

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Independence on Oak Tree Boulevard.

A four-story building that houses several radio stations, including WTAM, WMMS and WMJI caught fire around 8 a.m. Monday.

Employees were evacuated safely.

On-air talent and engineers were allowed back inside the studio around 8:50 a.m; however, sales and support staff were still evacuated.

When the fire drill isn’t a drill ?? @majic1057 pic.twitter.com/wIlWltRKOi — Mark Nolan (@TheNolanNation) March 26, 2018



The cause remains under investigation.

