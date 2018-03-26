St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wins 8th boys state basketball title, and LeBron couldn't be happier

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School held a rally after beating Trotwood Madison over the weekend. This win marks the school's eighth boys basketball championship in the state of Ohio.

The Fighting Irish are the most winning boys basketball program in Ohio High School Athletic Association's history. They were previously tied with VASJ and Middletown with 7 each.

The school's most famous alum, LeBron James, couldn't be more ecstatic about the victory and championship.

"You have no idea how excited I am right now," says James.

James, who attended St. Vincent-St. Mary from 1999 to 2003, gave his alma mater a social media shout-out after the high school team's championship win.

With a pretty young team, the players look forward to another appearance next year. The whole city is behind them soaking in the victory, trying to make the moment last.

