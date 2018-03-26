Taste Buds: Food delivery services, recipe rescue for pork chops, pasta throw down

The Taste Buds are taking on three new tasty topics this Tuesday at 10 a.m. on their new weekly show about all things food.

Jen Picciano, Cleveland 19's resident local food expert and Cleveland Cooks host, joins David Kocab, Chef de Cuisine at Cleveland's Black Pig, and Matt Mytro, Chef/Partner at Flour in Moreland Hills, for a lively discussion and debate.

This week, the chefs will help some of our viewers fix a common mistake in home kitchens: Making dry pork chops. The trio is encouraging viewers and followers to write in for pro tips and advice on how to improve their cooking skills for our Recipe Rescue segment.

They will also discuss the exploding food delivery industry, reviewing services like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Skip the Dishes and Deliver Me Food. Customers and restaurant staff will weigh in on the pros and cons of this trend.

And finally, the two chefs, who are equal parts friends and competitors, will engage in a "pasta throw down." The pair each make pasta for their menus, but have differing opinions about what kind of methods, flour, shapes and sauces make for the best pasta dishes.

