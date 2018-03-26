Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel: Kaepernick's impact is - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel: Kaepernick's impact is 'legendary and straight admirable'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel gave praise to fellow-former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Manziel tweeted, "His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable."

Both Manziel and Kaepernick remain without a professional team, and some would say, it's because of their off-field controversies rather than their on-field play.

The new Johnny Manziel opens up; was self-medicating with alcohol and drugs (video)

Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem in protest of treatment of African-Americans. He remained seated and has since said he will continue to sit until something is done to change race relations in America.

Manziel's social media opinions on Kaepernick garnered support from other professional football players and fans. One commenter even said it was a sign of maturation from Manziel.

Manziel joins the list of local athletes who support Kaepernick. Others include LeBron James and Jim Brown.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly