Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel: Kaepernick's impact is 'legendary and straight admirable'

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel gave praise to fellow-former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Manziel tweeted, "His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable."

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Both Manziel and Kaepernick remain without a professional team, and some would say, it's because of their off-field controversies rather than their on-field play.

Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem in protest of treatment of African-Americans. He remained seated and has since said he will continue to sit until something is done to change race relations in America.

The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it’s not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday... — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you’ve always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Manziel's social media opinions on Kaepernick garnered support from other professional football players and fans. One commenter even said it was a sign of maturation from Manziel.

Give respect, honor and credit when it’s due.. ?????????????? to @JManziel2 for those truthful and kind words to @Kaepernick7 God Bless you both in your journeys.. https://t.co/FPqCfeWUY5 — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) March 24, 2018

Good to see some growth and maturity from Manziel. Hopefully his turnaround is real for his sake. https://t.co/YNeLoVZfbl — Psymin (@Psymin1) March 24, 2018

Manziel joins the list of local athletes who support Kaepernick. Others include LeBron James and Jim Brown.

