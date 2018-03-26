Local insurer sees increasing demand for 'active school shooter' policies

It is a clear sign of the times. Local insurer company McGowan has been getting swamped with calls from school districts asking about the cost of insurance to cover against active shooting situations. This was unheard of years ago.

The policies cover all kinds of expenses that at times are not covered by a district’s liability policies.



Paul Marshall from McGowan says after each shooting the calls increase.



“Every day we get a phone call from another school district," said Marshall.



The policies can cover things like medical bills, funeral costs, lawsuits, clean up after a shooting and even demolition of a building and construction of a new one.

