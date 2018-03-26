Jamie's baby diary: Gender reveal parties are the latest trend

Gender reveal parties have become the new normal for expecting parents. With so many options, how do you pick the best one for you?

Jamie Sullivan interviewed StoneWater Golf Club General Manager Whitney Neidus and Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus Bak at Stonewater Golf Club.

Some of the ideas and suggestions include:

Dartboard with only one balloon revealing the gender with confetti.

Food reveals are popular and there are so many ways to do it. Kathryn showed a cake that she made with blue confetti spilling out when you get into it.

Confetti gender reveal pops are fun for everyone to join in on the fun.

StoneWater Golf Club offers many options for planning.

Whitney says they will travel anywhere in Cleveland and are full service! They can help with every aspect of any event. They travel to residences, other venues, hotels, businesses and community centers.

StoneWater Golf Club has a public restaurant called The Rustic Grill, open to the public along with a golf course, also open to the public.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

