Elyria man dies after jumping a fence at a business and hitting his head, police say

Elyria police say 29-year-old man found dead behind East River Street building. (Source WOIO)

Police say a 29-year-old man was found dead on a shipping dock ramp behind a business on East River Street.

Darien Norris Jr. was found at 435 East River Street around 7:52 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Norris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lorain County Coroner.

Elyria police were able to locate surveillance video that shows Norris jump over a chain link fence that leads about 20 feet down to the shipping dock.

According to the coroner, Norris hit his head, which led to his death.

Elyria police say this is a tragic accident and no foul play is suspected.

