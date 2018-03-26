Former Cornerstone Christian Academy teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two students

A former teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting two female students.

Anthony Polizzi Jr., 41, assaulted the girls during the 2009-2010 school year.

The victims were 17 and 18-years-old old at the time.

Polizzi pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and six counts of sexual battery.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

