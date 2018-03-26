Guilty plea from man who stole an ATM and then led police on a deadly chase

Antonio Bradley pleaded guilty Monday to stealing an ATM and then killing two of his partners in crime in a deadly police chase.

In Oct. 2017, Bradley, 20, Kenneth Jones, 22, Antonio Ponyard Jr., 21, and Johnigan Reeves, 22, drove a stolen minivan into the Marathon gas station on Broadview Road in Broadview Heights.

The four men then grabbed the ATM and fled.

A witness called police with the license plate and a chase began.

Several miles later, the van crashed in Middleburg Heights.

Both Ponyard and Reeves died at the scene.

The stolen ATM was found in the van.

Bradley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, breaking and entering, safecracking and receiving stolen property.

Bradley will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Clancy on April 23.

In January, Jones pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking, receiving stolen property and theft. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

