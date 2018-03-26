Cleveland Heights woman found dead in a garbage can was shot and stabbed, officials say

Angela Degenaro (left) with her slain sister Miriam Johnson. (Source: Angela DeGenaro)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner announced Monday the 31-year-old woman found dead in a garbage can in the 7300 block of Chamberlain Avenue was murdered.

Miriam Johnson's body was found on March 22 outside a vacant home.

According to the medical examiner, Johnson, a Cleveland Heights mother of four, was shot and stabbed.

The medical examiner adds Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and sharp force injuries to the trunk and extremities.

Johnson went missing on Feb. 25.

Cleveland police are investigating and there are no arrests at this time.

