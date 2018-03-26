Ohio Family Services has no reports of Aniya’s alleged abuse before death; Day care investigated last week

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services tells Cleveland 19 News it has no record of being contacted about the alleged abuse of Aniya Day-Garrett, 4, of Euclid.

It was discovered that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy had 14 Child Observation Forms in Aniya’s folder chronicling abuse as far back as 2015.

The reports showed a history of abuse, and on eight of the 14 reports, Aniya told day care workers her mother was hurting her and that her “mommy did it.”

On March 11, 2018, Aniya died.

She suffered complications from head trauma and was malnourished.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were both charged with aggravated murder.

Today, Euclid Police declined our public record request to make the 14 reports of abuse submitted back in 2017 available, citing they are now part of trial preparation and investigatory records.

Day care centers, and a long list of others, are among Ohio’s Mandatory Reporting Agencies.

Places that must report alleged abuse and neglect when it’s seen or noted.

Last week, Cleveland 19 News reached out to ODJFS to see if they were investigating both day cares Aniya attended between 2015 and 2018.

According to ODJFS, licensing specialists visited Aniya’s previous day care last week to investigate if Harbor Crest Childcare Academy reported their suspicions of abuse to the local public children agency service, as required.

ODJFS said from a child welfare/law enforcement perspective, it could be a misdemeanor crime. For the child care/licensing perspective, if ODJFS determines a program failed to report abuse, it's a 6 point (highest level) serious risk non-compliance.

"The program would be required to submit a corrective action plan outlining how they will ensure this doesn't happen again," ODJFS said in an email. "Both the incident and the program's compliance history will be reviewed to determine next steps, which may include enforcement actions."

Their report is not yet complete, but if allegations are substantiated, the report will be posted at childcaresearch.ohio.gov.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.