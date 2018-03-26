Cleveland men arrested for multiple burglaries in North Olmsted

Cleveland men, Nicholas J. Frye (36) and Russell J. Phillips (32) were arrested by North Olmsted Police and indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on 7 counts of Burglary, and 6 counts of Grand/Aggravated /Petty Theft.

The burglaries occurred in North Olmsted between December 2017 to February 2018.

The suspects entered the homes through forced entry. - Items taken included jewelry, cash, and small electronics; valued over $80,000.00.



Lead detective Bill Saringer and Detective Paul Miller, worked on the case(s) which led to the arrest and indictments.

The officers believe Frye and Phillips could be linked to other burglaries in surrounding cities.

