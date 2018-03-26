Chick-fil-A offering free sandwiches on Indians Opening Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Chick-fil-A offering free sandwiches on Indians Opening Day

Pull out that Tribe gear!

Next Friday April 6, Chick-fil-A locations in Cleveland, Akron and Canton will offer a free original chicken sandwich to all customers wearing Indians gear from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a limit of one sandwich per customer. 

Click here to find the nearest Chic-Fil-A 

