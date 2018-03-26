Case worker involved in Aniya Day-Garrett case receives death threats

A Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services case worker who was involved in Aniya Day-Garrett's case has received threats to her physical safety and well-being, according to a county spokesperson.

The case worker, Tawana James, received at least one threat to her physical safety through Facebook. She has been told to file a police report.

Cleveland 19 News requested her personnel file after Aniya was killed, but in light of James' status as a witness in the case, and the death threats, our request has been denied.

James was one of the case workers involved in investigating the abuse and neglect reports from Aniya's daycare and Euclid Police. There were at least 14 reports made.

The reports showed a history of abuse, and on eight of the 14 reports, Aniya told day care workers her mother was hurting her and that her “mommy did it.”

On March 11, 2018, Aniya died.

She suffered complications from head trauma and was malnourished.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were both charged with aggravated murder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.