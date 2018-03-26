Intoxicated Mansfield woman arrested after making 'lewd comments' to Easter bunny

A Mansfield woman, who was intoxicated at the time, has been arrested after police say she made "lewd comments" while taking pictures with the Easter bunny.

Ladonna Hughett, 54, was charged with drunkenness after police say she showed up drunk to the Richland Carrousel Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, a witness told officers on scene that Hughett appeared to be drunk while having her picture taken with the Easter bunny, and reportedly made the lewd comments to the costumed character. She then rode the carousel.

Officers observed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and alcohol on her breath.

