Poll: Kasich's approval ratings solid

Cleveland 19 News and Survey USA asked registered voters what they thought of the job performance of Ohio Governor John Kasich.

54 percent approved of the governor’s job performance, 31 percent disapproved and 15 percent were not sure.

Governor Kasich, because of term limits, cannot run again for Governor but there has been speculation that he will run for President in the 2020 election. The Governor has not confirmed this on the record.

Kasich has found a bit of a niche appearing on national news programs and some see that as a strategic move that enables him to stay in the public view as his term comes to a close.

Over the weekend, the Governor appeared on CNN’s State of the Union program and said he was enormously impressed with the nation’s young people, who had organized marches around the country pushing for gun control in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.

“The fact of the matter is, is that it's a massive effort here, and it reminds me of some of the protests that have changed the people in office,” the Governor said.



Kasich, while in office as governor, was supportive of the NRA and their platform but seemed to be in favor of some form of gun control while on CNN.

“They got to keep it up. If they don’t keep it up those that want no change will just sit on their hands. They will never come out and say anything, they will just try to stall, stall and stall until the steam comes out of the kettle,” he said.

