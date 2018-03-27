Ohio baby sitter now charged with murder after abused 3-year-old girl dies

Charges for an Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a girl in her care have now been upgraded to murder after the 3-year-old died earlier this month.

The Butler County prosecutor says that 36-year-old Lindsay Partin, who was initially arrested on assault and child endangering charges, is now charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection to young Hannah Wesche's death.

Police in southwestern Ohio say they found 3-year-old Hannah unconscious with bruises to her face and troubled breathing.

Hannah was hospitalized and eventually died from her injuries on March 18.

Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

Police believe that Partin struck the child and abused her severely, leading to her injuries. The baby sitter admitted to striking the toddler, but says the girl had fallen and struck her head on the floor.

Partin posted the $30,000 bond on the initial charges, but is expected to be re-arrested and arraigned soon on the murder charges.

